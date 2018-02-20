Haddington Ath 3-1 St Andrews Utd

This was a disappointing result for Saints in a very important game for both clubs’ promotion hopes.

Things started well with Saints dominating and Ryan McInnes doing well to outjump a home defender in nine minutes to head home and give Craig Morrison’s men an early lead.

During this period Haddington did well to keep the score at one against them and it was down to keeper Alynsandratos who produced several great saves including preventing Cunningham and Lawrie.

It wasn’t until 15 minutes before the break that Haddington began to get into the game without looking particularly threatening.

The home team drew level five minutes from half time when a floating cross reached an unmarked Devlin who headed beyond Lee Wilson and into the net via the underside of the bar.

Haddington were relieved to be on level terms at half time.

Saints started the better team after the break but Haddington prevented them from getting shots away with decent defending.

Falconer and Lawrie were supported well by Fleming and McInnes during this time.

With 20 minutes to go McInnes came off and substitute Jack Wilson came on with Cunningham switched to the right flank.

Gradually from that time the home team took control and should have scored but overhit crosses and the odd chance in front of goal not being taken gave Saints a break.

The pressure continued and with four minutes to go Scott gave Haddington the lead when he converted a low cross.

Saints looked tired at the back and it was no surprise when on 90 minutes Jones sealed the result for a jubilant home team.

Saints - L Wilson, Graham, Honeyman, McInnes (J Wilson), Fleming, Wallace, McDaid, Orrick, Lawrie, Quinn (Falconer), Cunningham.