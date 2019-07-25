Hall of Fame for Raith Rovers legend who captained Scotland

He is the only Raith Rovers player ever to captain Scotland whilst playing for the Kirkcaldy club.

Now the historic achievement of David Morris is being recognised as he is inducted into the club’s Hall of Fame on November 11 at the Adam Smith Theatre.

Raith Rovers player David Morris

A stalwart of the Stark’s Park side in the early 1920s, Morris played 263 times for the club at centre half, scoring nine times.

Edinburgh born Morris was brought up in Leith and worked as a shipwright while playing for Newtongrange Star. He signed for the Rovers on December 12, 1920.

John Greer, club historian and member of the Hall of Fame Committee, says Morris would exceed all expectations when he joined.

“In October 1920, Rovers sold their centre-half Willie Porter to Hearts for £700 of which £200 was given to Porter in recognition for his seven years’ service,” he said.

“David Morris was signed from junior football to replace Porter. Not only did he replace him, but he went on to surpass him.”

The talented centre-half won his first international cap for Scotland against Northern Ireland in 1923.

John says: “Morris held his place in the side and,in February 1925, was appointed captain of Scotland. Scotland beat all three home nations in 1925 to win the title.

“He is the only Raith Rovers player to have captained Scotland.

“While with Rovers he made six appearances for the national side, five as captain, scoring one goal against Northern Ireland on March 1, 1924, at Celtic Park in front of a crowd of 30,000.”

In his five years with Rovers, Morris would had an eventful time of it.

He captained the club when they made their trip to play to Denmark and their famous ‘Shipwreck’ trip to the Canary Islands.

He was sold to Preston North End on December 22, 1925, for £4200 and moved to Deepdale to join with his ex-Rovers’ team mate Alex James.

He captained the Lillywhites and later played for Chester City and Dundee United before finishing his career with Leith Athletic.

Morris died in 1971 and John is now appealing for help to track down members of his family.

“We would love David’s family to represent him at the Hall of Fame; so if anyone can give us any help in that regard, please get in touch,” he said.

You can contact the Fife Free Press at fifesport@jpimedia.co.uk or on (01592) 647904.