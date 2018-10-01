Hall Russell 4-3 Kennoway Star Hearts

It was Scottish Cup day and an away trip to Bridge of Don to play Hall Russell Utd for KSH.

Kennoway Star Hearts went into the game without a manager, before former player Kevin Byers was appointed to the position on Monday morning.

The long bus journey showed no signs of tiredness as Kennoway almost took the lead inside the opening twenty seconds.

A through ball released L Rolland and the midfielder saw his shot from the edge of the area beat the ‘keeper only to go inches over the crossbar.

In the 27th minute Utd took a shock lead against the run of play when Mackie curled an effort into the top corner.

Two minutes later KSH grabbed the equaliser with Doig who forcing the ball home from six yards out.

No more than KSH deserved on what was a bright opening to the game.

However the game plan changed drastically when Band received a straight red card for dissent.

With a man advantage the home side started the second half in the perfect manner when after only two minutes they grabbed the lead again through McDonald.

From a corner kick Doig was the man on hand again to power the ball goal-wards, the ball appeared to be over the line but D Muir made sure as he forced the ball into the net.

Five minutes later and a strong run from Bryce saw the player taken out with another vicious tackle, Craig pounced on the ball and the referee waved play on.

The winger surged forward before curling a precise effort high into the net from 20 yards.

Bryce then had a chance to kill the tie off as he saw a lofted effort sail wide from 15 yards out.

With 14 minutes remaining disaster struck as KSH went down to nine men.

A coming together saw Brewster and Rennie square up against each other.

The referee showed Brewster a yellow card and no action against Rennie.

With six minutes remaining the pressure mounted as a cross came in from the right where Wood was on hand to head home from four yards.

A draw would have been a remarkable result considering the events of the game but sadly that was not to be as deep into injury time a volleyed effort from Hay soared into the net for a late winner.

KSH: Paterson, Mair, Doig, Bremner, Brewster, Craig, Watson, D.Muir, L.Rolland, Collins, Band.

Subs: B.Rolland, Grierson, Bryce, R.Muir.

Next game is home against Broughty Athletic.