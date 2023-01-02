Hamilton Accies 0-1 Raith Rovers - Kirkcaldy side grab vital away success in Scottish Championship despite missing second-half penalty

Jamie Gullan celebrates scoring the winner against Hamilton Accies (Pics by Scott Louden)

Thanks to starting 2023 with three points Rovers – whose last league success was also against Accies, 3-1 at home on November 5 - are sixth in the latest standings with 27 points from 20 games.

Raith went into Monday's fixture in the wake of reports that owner John Sim was in talks with representatives of Hong Kong-based company Silverbear Capital Inc about selling his controlling interest in the club.

Silverbear chief executive Peter Chun is thought to be keen to buy a Scottish club and Rovers require investment.

Jamie Gullan volleyed Raith Rovers 1-0 up at Hamilton Accies

Since the club was taken over in 2005 the average operating loss has been around £150,000 a season, although a debt of about £500,000 has been paid off.

But all those financial problems were forgotten about by Raith followers after just eight minutes in a freezing Lanarkshire, as the visitors went 1-0 up in fine style when the impressive Gullan volleyed in at the back post after Ross Millen’s searching cross from the right.

That strike helped warm Rovers followers who pre-kick-off had observed a perfect minute’s applause for legendary Brazilian ex-player Pele, who died at the age of 82 on December 29 after a battle with cancer.

Gullan was then dumped on the artificial turf 25 yards from goal on 11 minutes after an apparent elbow by Accies’ Dan O’Reilly, but referee Lloyd Wilson waved play on.

The away side attempted to double their advantage but skipper Scott Brown’s 20-yarder flew just over.

After Raith defender Kieran Ngwenya had gone off off injured, Accies’ bid to level was foiled when Scott Martin’s great 35th-minute shot from distance was kept out by Jamie MacDonald.

The final effort of the first-half saw Accies’ Lewis Smith shoot over and it was 1-0 Raith at the interval.

After Gullan had an early second-half shot saved, Raith were denied two penalty kick shouts in quick succession for challenges by Accies defenders Dan O’Reilly and Fergus Owens on Lewis Vaughan and Gullan respectively.

Accies were seen little as an attacking force until 70 minutes when substitute Andy Winter shot wide from a Reegan Mimnaugh pass.

And the hosts came close to levelling within three minutes when substitute Ryan One’s volley stretched MacDonald to his right after a delivery from the left flank.

Rovers had a golden chance to go 2-0 up on 82 minutes as they were awarded a penalty when Dylan Easton went down under a Michael Doyle challenge. But Aidan Connolly’s spot kick was saved by Ryan Fulton diving to his left.

Kirkcaldy hearts were in mouths on 88 minutes when Hamilton looked to have grabbed an equaliser via Winter’s shot from distance but the effort flew just past MacDonald’s left-hand post.

Connolly's left-footed attempt at the other end was tipped over by Fulton.