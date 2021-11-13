Hamilton Accies 0-3 Raith Rovers: Ross scores double in comfortable away win

Ethan Ross celebrates after putting Raith Rovers 2-0 up at Hamilton Accies on Saturday (Pic by Alan Murray)

Rovers – who now have 26 points from 14 games – hit the front in Hamilton within three minutes when former Raith player Kieran MacDonald turned the ball into his own net after Ethon Varian’s initial effort had been blocked by home keeper Joe Hilton.

And the visitors then came close to doubling their advantage when a short corner to Dylan Tait saw his looping shot rebound back off the bar.

MacDonald’s 15th minute cross shot was pushed behind by Raith keeper Jamie MacDonald as Accies tried to hit back.

At the other end, Dario Zanatta’s free-kick from the left wing was heading towards goal before being blocked.

But it was 2-0 on 32 minutes when Ethan Ross shot home into the far corner after a Zanatta pass.

Raith were then denied a good penalty shout for Mihai Popescu’s foul on Zanatta.

The visitors’ third goal was added on 44 minutes when Zanatta’s cross from the left was shot home off the post by Ross.

Hamilton started the second half on the front foot and a long cross to the back post saw the ball struck against the bar by Popescu from close range.

After a headed pass by Frankie Musonda, Dylan Tait then sent an effort at goal at the other end which Hilton tipped over.

A rare Accies attack then saw Lewis Smith’s fine delivery from the right headed weakly at the keeper by Andy Ryan. MacDonald then saved a speculative long range Ryan shot.

Zanatta then volleyed a long ranger wide for Raith, before Smith sent a powerful 20-yarder straight at MacDonald at the other end.

A late MacDonald corner was headed over by Popescu late on for the hosts.

Hamilton Accies: Hilton, Popescu, Easton, MacDonald, Ryan, Smith, Hughes (Martin 56), Mullin, Mimnaugh, Matheson (Stirling 80), Redfern (Virtanen 68).

Raith Rovers: MacDonald, Tumilty, Musonda, Berra, Connolly, Zanatta, Lang, Spencer (Matthews 45), Tait, Varian, Ross (Poplatnik 81).

Referee: Peter Stuart