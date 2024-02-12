Stuart Drummond is congratulated by Andy McCallion after the former's penalty goal against Harthill Royal

Hibs’ John Soutar came close to claiming the opening goal with an effort that struck the bar in the seventh minute but he enjoyed better fortune in the 32nd minute when he shot home after being set up by Harris Duffy.

Despite Hibs having more possession they couldn't add to this tally before the referee sounded the half-time whistle.

The second half was totally different and the visitors might have found themselves in trouble had the referee decided to apply the three corners a penalty rule!

Thornton celebrations following Robbie Westwaters' goal in 3-1 win

It was in the 68th minute when Harthill finally struck a deserved equaliser thanks to a well struck shot from the angle by Ben McAlorum.

There was no further scoring in normal time so the game went to extra time with Andy McCallion thinking that he'd put Thornton back in front only for the referee to blow for offside.

But the Hibs striker had more luck in the 100th minute as it was his pass that allowed Robbie Westwaters to re-establish the lead.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Three minutes at the back of that, home keeper Nathan Kuhn brought down McCallion in the area, leaving the referee no option but to point to the spot with Stuart Drummond then doing the needful.

Hibs' Keir Allan takes on Kevin Onanu of Harthill

With six minutes remaining, home defender Jame McAteer received two yellow cards within seconds of each other, leaving his side to play out the game with just ten men. There was still time for McCallion to find the net another twice but on both occasions he was judged to be offside.

This result means that Craig Gilbert's side will travel to take on Leith Athletic at Meadowbank Stadium in the next round on a date still to be finalised.

The Station Hotel/Copland Glazing Hibs man of the match was Stuart Drummond.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Harthill Royal: Kuhn, McNie, Bonnes, McDougall, McAteer, Onanu, Butler, Paton, Morrison, Robertson, McAlorum. Subs: Campbell, McPherson, Cross, Buchanan, Mitchell, Drammeh, Young.

Thornton Hibs: Doctor, Rodger, McMillan, Cunningham, Drummond, Allan, Black, Coleman, McCallion, Duffy, Soutar. Subs: Westwaters, Thomson, Sutherland.