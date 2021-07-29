Having fans back makes a huge difference, says Raith Rovers striker Lewis Vaughan

Lewis Vaughan in action against Alloa box (Pics: Fife Photo Agency)

Though the team didn’t score Vaughan said the Stark’s Park faithful gave the team a lift during a match where Raith did everything but score against Alloa, but nevertheless progressed to the knock out stage of the Premier Sports Cup.

"What a difference it is having the fans in,” he said.

“I'm not sure how many were in but they made it feel like a couple of thousand.

“They would have been frustrated not seeing a goal but thankfully we won the penalty shoot out and we’re through.

“It's just the little things like winning a tackle or a corner and the fans are right behind you or just a bit of good play and they're clapping and singing.

“It does definitely give you a lift. Hopefully they can be the extra man at home for us this season.”

The 25-year-old says he was left frustrated as Raith failed to score, particularly during a first half where they bombarded the visitors’ goal – 27 crosses were pitched into the Alloa box in that period alone.

"I thought it was quite one-sided, it certainly felt like that during the game - but we just didn't take our chances.

“On another day we probably score three or four.

“The tempo and the pace we played at in the first half was unbelievable and I don't think Alloa could live with it.

“Naturally in the second half I think we tired a bit because we had played at such a high tempo in the first.

“We came off our game a bit and they were definitely better in the second half, but the game should have been dead and buried in the first.

“I didn't have a clear cut chance. I had a few shots and I had one chance from the edge of the box and I'm kicking myself for not shooting.

“It wasn't like me, I usually shoot all the time, but I just needed that extra yard to get my shot in.

“Hopefully a goal will come soon.”

Vaughan says he is now relishing the kick off of the Championship season this Saturday when Raith host newly-relegated Hamilton Academical.

He says he hopes the fans will get behind the team once again.

He said: “The league is our bread and butter.

“We've had a good pre-season and four games in the League Cup so now we're looking forward to Hamilton.

“They've just come down from the Premiership so they will have something to prove but we're confident at home against anyone and we'll be looking to do the business on Saturday.