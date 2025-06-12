'He can be a tricky customer': Spiders boss hails catch of ex-Raith Rovers star

Aidan Connolly has ended a four-year spell at Raith Rovers (Pic Paul Devlin/SNS)

The qualities of ex-Raith Rovers winger Aidan Connolly have been hailed by Sean Crighton, his head coach at new club Queen’s Park.

Connolly, 29, wasn’t offered a new deal by Rovers after four years at Stark’s Park, but he has been given the chance to revitalise his career with the Glasgow outfit.

And boss Crighton, who took over at Raith’s William Hill Championship rivals last month, told club media he was thrilled with the acquisition of a player who 13 years ago came through the ranks at Queen’s as a product of their youth system.

The boss said: “I’m absolutely delighted to have Aidan here at Queen’s Park. He’s a player who was in my mind as soon as I got the job and I was looking at.

“You do your homework on players who know this division and players you may have played against and I have played against Aidan in the past and he can be a tricky customer.

“He has very good experience now which is something I mentioned I wanted in the building when I took the job. He’s been here before although not when The city Stadium or the club has looked like it does now, but I think that helps.

“I also said I wanted continuity and though Aidan has left and come back, he knows the club, came through the system and knows what is expected.

“He can play a number of positions which is something I was also looking for and the style of football I want to play will help him, and I think he’ll help the players around him.”

Connolly, who left Queen’s to join Dundee United in 2013 at the same time as current Liverpool and Scotland superstar Andy Robertson, played a total of 177 times for Raith across two spells, scoring 39 times and providing 27 assists. He has also served York City, Dunfermline Athletic and Falkirk.

He said: “This is where I started in football and I can’t wait to get started… or re-started!

“The memories came back when I took the call, it’s a great club and it’s come so far since I was here. It’s developed but faces like Ian the photographer are still around.

“There have been changes but I am more experienced, played a lot of games in this division and know it well. I’ve learned from lows and highs and I’m just excited to get going with the club again.”