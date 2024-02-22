'He could play as a striker': Raith Rovers boss Ian Murray hails returning midfield dynamo Sam Stanton
"Sam's value was never in doubt for us,” Murray told the Fife Free Press. “I don't think he was at his best against United but I don't think anyone would have been after the couple of months out that he's had and you're going into such a big game.
"He lasted very well in the game, pretty much to the end, which I didn't really think he would. But he's had no issues fitness wise.
"I think his influence on the squad is not just in the games that everybody sees. The training levels from Sam went up since he came back and I think that's probably the biggest indicator of what all the other players think of him.
"His movement when playing the number 10 role is really, really good. Again, it's not a position that Sam's played a lot in. He's only played there for about a year-and-a-half.
"It's not as if he's had a career in the number 10 role so it's a huge testament to Sam that he can go anywhere and play in that sort of midfield line.
"I actually think Sam could play as a striker, I honestly do. I know that sounds a bit bizarre and stuff because he's not a bustling centre-forward.
"But I think his movement and guile in the box is so good.
"I'm delighted that we won a game after Sam came back. Hopefully it isn't a coincidence but if Sam's in the team and we're winning then happy days."