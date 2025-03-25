'He scored goal of season contender': Kirkcaldy & Dysart boss Conrad Courts praises two-goal hero Scott Dunn

Scott Dunn celebrates scoring v Crossgates Primrose (Pics Julie Russell)

A double goal salvo – including a spectacular 30-yard opener – by Kirkcaldy & Dysart forward Scott Dunn, either side of a Jack O’Donnell goal, eased the Fife outfit to a 3-0 home success over Crossgates Primrose last Saturday.

The Bodywyse Autocare Park outfit are now sixth in the East of Scotland Football League first division on 35 points from 22 fixtures and have closed to within five points of fifth-placed Crossgates having played two games fewer.

“Scott’s first goal kind of summed up the season he’s having,” K & D manager Conrad Courts told the Fife Free Press. “It was an absolute beauty from 30 yards out, right into the top corner.

"It will be a contender for goal of the season.

Jack O’Donnell scores number two for K & D

"Scott has hit a bit of form for us with 15 goals this season. Obviously he’s scored a few penalties in there but he’s kind of taken over from Finlay Shearer (who departed K & D in January to join Bo’ness Athletic) since he left.

"Scott is 100% committed, he gives his all in every game that he plays.

"He’s quite a tall guy but he’s got quite a lot of pace as well. He gets in behind the defence quite a lot and he’s good in the air so he’s got all the attributes of a striker.

"There’s never any lost causes, he’ll chase everything down. That is good for the way we play because we try to play quite high up the park, lock them in and win the ball to give us the best opportunity to go forward.”

Logan King dominated in midfield for K & D

When asked to assess K & D’s chances of making a late promotion push – they are currently nine points adrift of third-placed Heriot-Watt University having played two fewer matches – Courts added: “I’ve done a bit of homework and I think we would need to win probably six out of our last eight games, which is quite a big ask in this league.

"But with the squad that we’ve got there’s probably potential that we could go on a run. We’ll obviously just take it a game at a time.

"We’re going to rue our first 10 games because in the time it took the boys to gel we didn’t quite get the results.

"But we are hitting a bit of form at the right time so we’ve just got to go into every game confident.”

Courts said he may freshen up his starting 11 for this Saturday’s home League Cup second round fixture against Penicuik Athletic.