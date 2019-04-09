Hearts of Beath 1-2 Cupar Hearts

It was battle of the Hearts as Cupar travelled to Lumphinnans to face relegation troubled Hearts of Beath last Saturday with both sides in need of the points.

The opening half hour of the game was a fairly even affair with neither side able to test the ‘keepers.

A superb cross field ball by Martin Woods to Craig Begg saw his cross cleared for a corner but Hearts couldn’t capitalise.

Then a quality shot by Cupar’s Connor Murdoch was equally matched by the home goalie.

Cupar took the lead right on the stroke of half time when a cheeky chip by Lee Sibanda went over the ‘keeper and came back off the crossbar but Martin Woods was on hand to blast in the rebound.

Hearts started to dominate the game in the second half but knew that only one goal was not enough to keep the home side at bay who looked dangerous on the counter attack.

A quick short corner by Scott McKay eventually fell to Craig Begg and his shot was saved.

Then another McKay corner found the onrushing new signing Matthew Porteus who was unlucky to hit the side netting.

The home side drew level on 71 minutes when some poor defending allowed their forward to muscle through and score.

Then with 10 minutes remaining the referee pointed to the spot after he deemed a foul by Adri Segerius as he gathered a pass back.

But justice was served when he superbly saved the spot kick.

This gave Cupar the boost they needed and a sensational drive down the wing and cross by Craig Begg with only seconds of the 90 remaining perfectly set up Kyle Watson for a tap in to win the game to the delight of the travelling support.

This weekend Cupar Hearts travel to face Lumphinnans United in a league match.

Kick off 2PM.

Cupar Hearts: Sergerius, L. Sibanda, Anderson, McColm, Leadbetter (C), Porteus, Begg, C. Murdoch, McKay, M. Woods and Watson. Subs: McInroy, Baxter, B. Woods and Diop.