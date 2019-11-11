Heavy home defeat for Kennoway Star Hearts

Looking to build on the previous week's good result KSH were back in league action taking on Whitburn.

It began as a fairly even contest with both sides competing for every ball.

Whitburn snatched the lead in the 20th minute when loose play at the edge of the KSH penalty area was pounced upon. A clever pass saw Duncan take the ball in his stride and place a low shot past Thomson.

A further blow two minutes later saw KSH reduced to ten men when Jordan attempted a last ditch tackle on the edge of the eighteen yard box.

The defender caught the Whitburn attacker in his attempt to play the ball and the referee flashed his red card.

With a feeling of injustice the hone side rolled up their sleeves and battled to get a foothold in the game.

They grabbed a deserved leveller when Brown won a tackle in the middle of the park before releasing Collins.

The midfielder threaded a wonderful pass into Watson just inside the eighteen yard box. A left foot shot low into the near post caught out Whitburn’s keeper as KSH got the goal they deserved.

For the remainder of the half it was difficult to tell who had the man less as Kennoway looked comfortable in their set up.

The second half started with KSH on the front foot and on the hour had a glorious chance to take the lead.

Collins latched onto a through ball by Brown with the keeper to beat. Horne made himself big in goal and saved twice at the feet of the KSH midfielder to deny him.

A minute later Whitburn took a fortunate lead when a free kick glanced off a head in the defensive wall to wrong foot Thomson and loop into the net.

Despite this the home side continued to try and press the Whitburn defence.

With fifteen minutes remaining the killer third goal for the away side killed the game.

A ball on the right wing allowed the Whitburn attacker to get his shot across Thomson from an acute angle.

The bad news followed minutes later when Grierson was shown a red card, again for stopping a goal scoring opportunity according to the official.

With two minutes remaining a shot from the edge of the area beat Thomson to make it 4-1 and in the third minute of stoppage time a fifth goal was scored from a corner kick.

Kennoway Star Hearts: Thomson, Brown, Campbell, Jordan, Wallace, Watson, Grierson, Collins, Craig, Ferrier, Bryce. Subs: Mair, Black, Cunningham, Finlay, Couper.