Heavy home loss for Thornton Hibs

Darren Ormiston closes down Edinburgh's Fraser Bell

It was a disappointing follow up to last Tuesday’s fine away win at Oakley United in the second round of the East of Scotland Qualifying Cup – Darren Ormiston scoring both goals in a 2-0 win which saw Hibs’ goalkeeper Jordan Millar, play a big part with some crucial saves.

So far this season, Thornton have lost all three home games and won all four away games.

With the next four games all away from home, it will be September 11 before they have a chance to address this problem.

That the first forty one minutes remained goalless at Memeorial Park was down to the performance of both goalkeepers, Callum Doran and Andrew Smith but the Hibs' 'keeper could do nothing to stop Calum Helm's powerful header from giving the visitors the lead three minutes before the interval.

The team from the Capital doubled their lead in the 65th minute when Steven Clark's shot deflected off Stuart Drummond with Doran appearing to have the original strike covered.

Right at the death, the final nail was driven into the Hibs' coffin after Ben Rolland accidentally headed Sonny Swamson's corner-kick into his own net.

Thornton Hibs: Doran, Robertson, A.Drummond, S.Drummond, McMillan, Adam, McNeish, McWatt, Ormiston, Thomson snr, Rolland. Subs: Mackie, Thomson jnr, Coleman, Trialist.

Referee: Mr K.Hall

The first of Hibs’ four away matches saw them make the short journey to play Rosyth travel in Conference A on Tuesday night as the Gazette went to press.

The home side will go into the match with confidence after a fine 2-0 away win over Tweedmouth Rangers.

On Saturday Thornton are away again, this time in Midlothian where they will play Dalkeith Thistle.

Thistle were on the end of an 8-0 hammering from Leith Athletic at the weekend.