Here’s every player Barry Smith signed for Raith Rovers
Barry Smith took the manager’s job at Raith Rovers in May 2017 and resigned in September of last year.
We look at the signings he made during his 16 months at Stark’s Park.
1. Aaron Lennox
Signed after joining on loan from Aberdeen the season before, 'keeper Lennox made 16 appearances during 2017-18 before leaving for Partick Thistle last June (Fife Photo Agency)
2. Dario Zanatta
The Canadian forward impressed during his season-long loan from Hearts in 2017-18, with seven goals in 25 appearances. Now on loan at Alloa. (Fife Photo Agency)
3. Greig Spence
Part of the Ramsdens Cup winning side, Spence joined Rovers for a second spell in 2017 and scored 11 goals before leaving last summer for a fourth spell at Alloa. (Fife Photo Agency)
4. Graeme Smith
The 'keeper joined from Peterhead and made 22 appearances between the sticks in 2017-18 before being released (Fife Photo Agency)
