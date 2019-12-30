Heriot Watt 3-0 St Andrews

St Andrews United fell below their recent high standards when they lost out to Heriot Watt on Saturday.

Andy Brown’s men have been on a terrific recent run of late but misfired away from home.

There were factors in the loss, though, with Saints having to do without their regular central defensive partnership.

Regardless, Saints found life tough against a side which was mean spirited at the back and ruthless in attack when the chances presented themselves.

Heriot Watt sounded a warning after just five minutes when a low cross was missed by everyone before eventually being cleared.

United gradually settled into the game and went close themselves when Dylan Honeyman’s cross was met by Charlie King who couldn’t convert.

Honeyman was looking Saints’ likeliest hope of creating the opening goal and he delivered another excellent cross which was this time cleared.

Chances continued for either side and Heriot looked a menace on the counter attack.

King again went close for Brown’s side before Kyle Wilson’s effort rebounded back off the post.

Shortly before the break the missed chances would come back to haunt them when Heriot Watt surged into the lead when Scott blasted his shot beyond Shaw.

United responded well but couldn’t find a way past a well drilled Heriot Watt backline.

The hosts continued to counter on U nited and went close to a second on the hour mark.

But they didn’t have to wait too much longer to add to the scoring.

Cairns this time was the man getting his name on the scoresheet.

Saints tried to force their way back into the game and Wilson’s snapshot shot cleared the bar.

Cairns wrapped up the scoring late on to put the game totally out of United’s reach.

St Andrews: Shaw, Macaulay, Rendall, Blaney, M Fleming,King (Grady63), Honeyman, Wilson, Pennman, Andrew (Macinnes(63), Ross Cunningham (Falconer63).

Subs: Fital, C Fleming.