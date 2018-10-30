Heriot Watt Uni 2-0 St Andrews United

The weekend saw another poor result for a Saints side which was once again short of four key players.

Honeyman and Michael Fleming will be unavailable for over a month, Drew Fleming was suspended and Lee Wilson was on holiday.

Saints started well but the Heriots soon began to take control and allowed Saints little time on the ball.

On 12 minutes the hosts took the lead when Singh put it away from what looked like an offside position.

Saints tried hard to get on the offensive but with Barclay and Munro, in particular, defending well it made it hard for Falconer to use his pace to get to the byline.

Jack Wilson was therefore starved of ball possession and, when he did get it, Barclay was close by.

The remainder of the half saw Saints trying hard to get in the area but the midfield were forced to go long as close marking ceased much of their passing game.

On 54 minutes Saints’ Graham finally got on the end of a cross but was unable to head it past the home keeper.

Heriots had now decided to defend their lead and Saints pushed up to half way line.

A good run by Rendall saw him reach the corner flag area but his cross unfortunately lacked control and went behind.

Graham broke through with 15 minutes to go but his effort was weak and easily saved by Reid.

The more Saints pushed up the more Heriots had opportunity to break and the inevitable happened as Connor, the trialist keeper, was adjudged to have fouled Singh in his attempt to clear and he was red carded.

Andrew McDonald replaced the trialist keeper and the free kick went over bar.

The drama wasn’t over and with six minutes left an awkward bounce on the artificial surface caught sub keeper McDonald out and allowed Muttit into score.

This weekend Saints host Blackburn in a Conference League C match.

Saints: Connor, O Fleming, J Wilson, Falconer(Stark 46), McInnes, Cunningham, Graham, Rendall, A McDonald, S Mcdonald, Ritchie (Quinn 46).

Subs: Davidson, Cunningham, Tabwenga, Cufley.