Hermes 4-2 Tayport

Tayport crashed out of the GA Engineering Cup at the quarter-final stage last weekend, when they surrendered the lead to lose to Bridge of Don outfit Hermes at Lochside Park.

‘Port suffered a second half collapse from their winning position and it was the club’s first ever away defeat against North Region opposition.

The Canniepairt side had an early opportunity when Fraser Anderson was fouled on the edge of the area and Jamie Mackie smacked the resultant free kick against the bar.

The opener was just around the corner though.

Dale Reid won a header to release Dayle Robertson and he showed good strength to advance into the area and fire his shot into the corner of the net.

Around the quarter-hour mark, Hermes hit a poor free kick against the wall, but managed to deliver a cross from the left for their giant striker Michael Smith to head home at the far post, to make it 1-1.

Tayport huffed and puffed against their motivated opponents, but, on half-time, did regain the lead.

Jamie Mackie swung over an excellent ball from the right and Connor Gray netted at the back post.

The second half, however, was a disaster.

The hosts scrambled a leveller following a long throw-in, with Clark Niven netting a Michael Smith flick.

Hermes edged ahead when Michael Dawson’s angled snapshot crept past Gavin Sorley and sealed victory in the closing stages, thanks to Smith’s smart finish, after Sorley had blocked a well-taken free kick.

It was an afternoon to forget for ‘Port, who could not quite match the endeavour of the opposition.

To compound matters, Jamie Mackie received a straight red card.

Tayport - Sorley, Gray, Paterson, Conway, Sturrock, Rollo, Mackie, Gill, Reid, Robertson (Tulleth), Anderson (Sutherland).