Hermes 4-3 Newburgh

Newburgh travelled to Aberdeen to play Hermes in the second round of the Macron Scottish Junior Cup.

Newburgh’s cup campaign did not get off to the greatest of starts when with only two minutes on the clock they found themselves a goal behind. Worse was to follow when almost immediately from kick off possession was lost another.

Smart and Lambert in the middle of the park settled into their game and started to create forward momentum with Wright doing his job in the midfield allowing Newburgh to play.

With 20 minutes played It was from good work in the midfield that Newburgh crafted their opening goal.

Smart fed the ball out wide to Gay whose first touch was immaculate turning the defender and allow himself space to drive into the box. Gay’s pass across goal was inch perfect to Scott Sutherland who made no mistake.

But Newburgh once again shot themselves in the foot conceding another goal from a poor defensive clearance.

Calum Sutherland then pulled off a fantastic save low to his left to deny Hermes their fourth goal from the spot and kept Newburgh in the game.

From kick off in the second half Newburgh created several chances in quick succession.

Sutherland pulled another goal back before Robinson levelled matters at 3-3 only for Hermes to edge ahead again.

Burgh thought they had levelled the game but had a late goal chopped off.

Boss Scott Hudson said: “We didn’t give ourselves much of start conceding two goals so soon after the game began but we fought back well and really took the game to them particularly in the second half.”

Newburgh are at home this Saturday to Harthill Royal. Kick-off is at 2:30 pm.

Newburgh: C Sutherland, Johal, Clark, P MacBride (Hughes 82), Skinner, Lambert, Smart, Wright, S MacBride (Robinson 45) S Sutherland, Gay.