Garry Thomson with his Thornton Hibs gaffer Craig Gilbert

And Thomson, 33, who netted a double in last weekend’s 5-0 home East of Scotland League second division rout of Coldstream (match report on page 31) also has the distinction of being engaged to Danielle, the daughter of Thornton manager Craig Gilbert, with the wedding date set for August 10.

The Memorial Park boss said: “What Garry has achieved at Thornton is ridiculous. He started off as a left winger who played up top now and again. But he’s now an attacking central midfielder.

"He’s just on a different level. I’m very, very lucky to have him.

Garry Thomson with box net sponsor Stuart Gray of Quick Fix Smart Repairs

"Obviously he shouldn’t be playing at Thornton. He could have played easily in League 1 or League 2 in the SPFL.

"He’s been given opportunities to do that, to go to East Fife, go back to Raith Rovers, go up to Kelty. But he just doesn’t want to move.

"He loves the family environment here and he’s engaged to my daughter and they’ve got two kids. I’m greatly looking forward to the wedding.

"Danielle rarely bothers coming to the Thornton games. She tends to stay with the kids and my wife Jane, the granny, and they have a girls day together.

"If he wanted to move he could move at any time and he’s always been told that since he’s been here.

"I think he’s one of those guys that would struggle hard to go into another dressing room. He’s shyish.

"He’s happy, he loves playing where he is, he loves the guys and that’s it.

"Garry could play on for another three or four years easily as his fitness levels are brilliant. He always keeps himself healthy and trim and is the first name on the team sheet.

"I say to the boys in training: ‘Do not hurt him, do not tackle him!’ It’s been a standing joke for a lot of years.”

Last Saturday’s comfortable success over Coldstream puts Thornton third in the table and in the final promotion position on 35 points from 15 games, five points ahead of fourth-placed Dalkeith Thistle having played two fewer matches.

Gilbert said: “It’s possible we’ll be in a higher league next season but we have a lot of teams to play and a lot of teams to beat but things are going all right.”

Gilbert’s team get a break from league action this Saturday as they visit third division outfit Harthill Royal in a 1st Round King Cup tie which kicks off at 2pm.

"It will be a hard game to go to because they’re chasing promotion as well,” Gilbert said.

"I will change up the team. I’ve got 23 or 24 boys signed. So if boys are coming back from injury and need game time, I’ll do that.

"I’ll rotate it. The squad is so good that whoever plays won't weaken the side.