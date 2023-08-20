Hibernian 2-1 Raith Rovers: Ian Murray's side put up a fight in the capital but crash out of Viaplay Cup

EDINBURGH, SCOTLAND - AUGUST 20: Hibernian's Dylan Vente celebrates with teammates after making it 2-1 during a Viaplay Cup Round of Sixteen match between Hibernian and Raith Rovers at Easter Road, on August 20, 2023, in Edinburgh, Scotland. (Photo by Ross Parker / SNS Group)

After Elie Youan’s second-half opener, a brilliant equalising goal from Callum Smith was immediately cancelled out by substitute Dylan Vente, firing the home side back in front – and that strike proved just enough to see the Edinburgh club progress.

In the early stages of the tie, Rovers had to weather an early storm, with Hibs’ Martin Boyle and Elie Youan causing problems on both wings. Boyle missed a decent chance after being played in over the top while Adam Le Fondre saw an effort well blocked.

Rovers first chance came on 13 minutes when Paul Hanlon allowed Smith to nip in one on one with David Marshall. The ex-Airdrie star tried to chip the goalkeeper but he couldn’t quite direct his effort.

EDINBURGH, SCOTLAND - AUGUST 20: Raith Rovers' Callum Smith scores to make it 1-1 during a Viaplay Cup Round of Sixteen match between Hibernian and Raith Rovers at Easter Road, on August 20, 2023, in Edinburgh, Scotland. (Photo by Ross Parker / SNS Group)

Then, not long after, another poor pass from Hibs was pounced on. This time saw Josh Mullin drive forward after Josh Campbell’s error and he should have found a teammate earlier, with his pass to Smith out wide lacking the quality needed to give him a chance at testing Marshall.

Ian Murray’s team by this point had taken control of the match, which was severely lacking in quality in both boxes.

In the second half, Hibs came out of the traps quickly looking for an opener. Keith Watson made an exceptional block on the line to deny Hanlon’s header from a corner kick on 47 minutes.

Soon after, Rovers had their big chance when Mullin found Lewis Vaughan at the back post free – but his effort crashed off the post and out for a corner. The match at this point finally felt like a cup tie.

EDINBURGH, SCOTLAND - AUGUST 20: Raith Rovers' Callum Smith celebrates after making it 1-1 during a Viaplay Cup Round of Sixteen match between Hibernian and Raith Rovers at Easter Road, on August 20, 2023, in Edinburgh, Scotland. (Photo by Ross Parker / SNS Group)

Hibs then went straight up the pitch and Boyle was denied at close range by ex-Hibs stopper Dabrowski, who made an excellent reflex save to keep the score level.

Two minutes later, the hosts found an opener from a corner kick. Youan headed home in the centre of the box after being allowed to roam free.

After that goal, Rovers for the first time in the match lacked any real control in their play and Hibs looked for a second goal.

But they managed to catch the hosts out, with Vaughan showing great desire to win the ball back up the park, before slotting in Smith who fired home under Marshall to level with twenty minutes to go.

However, straight from kick off Lee Johnson’s side surged back in front, with Rovers paying the price for switching off.

Youan did well out wide to get to the byline and he passed across to substitute Vente who managed to squeeze the ball under Dabrowski and into the back of the net.

Rovers pushed for another equaliser but they couldn’t quite create that moment needed, and they finished the tie with ten men when Liam Dick was sent off for catching Vente in the face.

Teams

Hibernian: Marshall, Megwa, Harbottle, Hanlon, Obita, Boyle, Campbell, Jeggo, Youan (57’), Doidge, Le Fondre.

Subs: Boruc, Miller, Fish, Vente (70’), Newell, Stevenson, Henderson, Delferriere, Molotnikov.

Raith Rovers: Dabrowski, Millen, Watson, Murray, Dick, Brown, Byrne, Stanton, Mullin, Smith (68’), Vaughan.

Subs: Thomson, Gullan, Hamilton, Ross, McGill, Arnott, Mitchell, Masson.

Referee: Nick Walsh.