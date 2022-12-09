Hibs 1-0 Raith Rovers: Keeper slip as Rovers lose in friendly

Raith's Liam Dick battles with Chris Cadden of Hibs (Pics by Ross Parker/SNS Group)

An early goal from midfielder Josh Campbell that squirmed through Raith ‘keeper Andy McNeil was the difference as the hosts recorded a 1-0 win on a frosty pitch after the morning’s brief flurry of snow.

After a series of passes from the capital side, Campbell sent in a speculative effort from 25 yards that somehow went through McNeil’s body and into the net off the icy surface.

Hibs’ Harry McKirdy looked sharp in the first period, firing just wide and missing a Chris Cadden cutback by inches, but he looked more involved when he was moved centrally from his starting role on the flank.

Arms fly as Raith's Sam Stanton challenges Kyle Magennis

Chris Cadden rifled an effort over the bar from what looked like a training-ground routine from a Joe Newell corner but Hibs didn’t really look like scoring after Campbell’s fortuitous opener.

After numerous substitutions at half-time, the hosts’ McKirdy had another half-chance when he might have passed to Kevin Nisbet before the pair were replaced.

Demi Mitchell and Elias Melkersen both had half-chances for Lee Johnson’s team and Raith had a few sights of goal with John Fredriksen heading straight at Kevin Dąbrowski and Brad Spencer, Quinn Coulson, and Kyle Connell all shooting wide for the visitors.

Despite having their fair share of efforts in this contest, Raith were unable to register a goal as Hibs – who fielded 36-year-old ex-Celtic star Aiden McGeady for the first time since July due to injury – recorded the win.

Liam Dick (Raith) and Harry McKirdy (Hibs) on stretch

With the SPFL Trust Trophy fourth round game at home to Greenock Morton coming just 48 hours after this Hibs encounter, Raith boss Ian Murray unsurprisingly played a much-changed starting XI featuring several fringe players.

For the record, Raith’s side which took the Easter Road field initially was: McNeil, Millen, O’Riordan, Nolan, Dick, McBride, Brown, Stanton, Ross, Vaughan, Gullan.