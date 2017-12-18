Hibs end year with Dunbar stalemate

Thornton Hibs continued their fine run of form as they went four games unbeaten after sharing the spoils with Dunbar United in a 1-1 draw.

The hosts missed an early penalty which was to prove costly when Shaun Keatings curled in from the edge of the box.

The equaliser came on the hour mark from Chris Moffat as Thornton stayed in seventh and Dunbar in eighth in the East Premier League.

It was a perfect playing surface at New Countess Park – the only pitch to survive the weather in the East region of the juniors on Saturday.

There were chances at both ends most notably when Dean Ballantyne slammed a penalty off the crossbar in the 25th minute before the Hibs took the lead on the stroke of half-time when Keatings played a neat one two with Raymond Crichton on the edge of the box before curling a beauty beyond Liam McCathie into the top corner of the goal.

Moffat equalised with a shot from close range in the 61st minute to complete the scoring although this was thanks to Ryan Linton who made a quite outstanding save to deny Kevin Motion the winner as Hibs finished 2017 with a share of the spoils.

Dunbar United: McCathie, Harley, S.Tait, Thomson, Moffat, Ingram, Young, Motion, Handling, Ballantyne, Gillon. Subs: Hogg, K.Tait, King, Kean, Johnstone.

Thornton Hibs: Linton, M.Robertson, McMillan, A.Drummond, Shields, Coleman, Keatings, Hepburn, Ireland, Thomson, Crichton. Subs: Buchan, S.Drummond, McNab, Costello.