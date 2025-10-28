Hibs keep pressure on leaders with away win
Thornton’s Macaulay Jarrett was the first goalie called into action as he denied Ben Cochrane the opener, before at the other end Garry Thomson ran onto a Shaun Keatings pass but his effort from the angle flashed narrowly wide.
The Hibs skipper enjoyed better fortune in the 29th minute though when he moved onto Stuart Drummond's pass, turned and hit a screamer from some distance that flashed into the net via the underside of the crossbar – surely a contender for the Smiths Crafty Creations goal of the season.
At half-time, Thornton introduced new signing Daniel McBay as a substitute and both teams created goalscoring opportunities.
But it wasn't until the 68th minute that Thornton doubled their lead and it came from Thomson again, this time a header from Lewis Rodger's perfect cross.
And the striker might have gone on to claim a hat-trick but on this occasion Diego Sanchez in the home goal was equal to the task.
With five minutes remaining in the match, Murray Black did well on the left flank before delivering a low cross that was perfect for Keatings to complete the scoring from close range.
It wasn't all good news for Thornton though as Ciaran Healy went off with what looked like a bad injury just five minutes after coming on as a substitute.
MacGregor Technical Services Hibs man of the match was Lewis Rodger.
Next up for Craig Gilbert’s side – who are second in the table with 25 points from 12 matches – is another league trip to the capital with Leith Athletic providing the opposition at Meadowbank Stadium this Saturday in a 2.30pm kick-off.