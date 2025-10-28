Hibs keep pressure on leaders with away win

By John Laing
Published 28th Oct 2025, 09:46 GMT
Shaun Keatings (number eight) about to convert Murray Black's cross for the third goalplaceholder image
Shaun Keatings (number eight) about to convert Murray Black's cross for the third goal
Thornton Hibs recorded their third East of Scotland Football League first division win on the bounce with a 3-0 away win over Heriot-Watt University at a sunny but chilly John Brydson Arena last weekend which kept the pressure on leaders Armadale Thistle, writes John Laing.

Thornton’s Macaulay Jarrett was the first goalie called into action as he denied Ben Cochrane the opener, before at the other end Garry Thomson ran onto a Shaun Keatings pass but his effort from the angle flashed narrowly wide.

The Hibs skipper enjoyed better fortune in the 29th minute though when he moved onto Stuart Drummond's pass, turned and hit a screamer from some distance that flashed into the net via the underside of the crossbar – surely a contender for the Smiths Crafty Creations goal of the season.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

At half-time, Thornton introduced new signing Daniel McBay as a substitute and both teams created goalscoring opportunities.

Thornton Hibs' Shaun Keatings (left) with Robbie Loganplaceholder image
Thornton Hibs' Shaun Keatings (left) with Robbie Logan

But it wasn't until the 68th minute that Thornton doubled their lead and it came from Thomson again, this time a header from Lewis Rodger's perfect cross.

And the striker might have gone on to claim a hat-trick but on this occasion Diego Sanchez in the home goal was equal to the task.

With five minutes remaining in the match, Murray Black did well on the left flank before delivering a low cross that was perfect for Keatings to complete the scoring from close range.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

It wasn't all good news for Thornton though as Ciaran Healy went off with what looked like a bad injury just five minutes after coming on as a substitute.

Thornton Hibs' Murray Black with Max Donaldsonplaceholder image
Thornton Hibs' Murray Black with Max Donaldson

MacGregor Technical Services Hibs man of the match was Lewis Rodger.

Next up for Craig Gilbert’s side – who are second in the table with 25 points from 12 matches – is another league trip to the capital with Leith Athletic providing the opposition at Meadowbank Stadium this Saturday in a 2.30pm kick-off.

Related topics:HibsThornton
News you can trust since 1871
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice