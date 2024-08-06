Raith Rovers defender Paul Hanlon in action during a pre-season friendly against Inverness Caledonian Thistle at Stark's Park in Kirkcaldy in July (Photo by Paul Devlin/SNS Group)

Hibernian legend Paul Hanlon is being tipped as one of the front-runners to take over as manager of Raith Rovers following prior gaffer Ian Murray’s sacking on Sunday.

Bookmakers are rating the 34-year-old defender, only signed by the Kirkcaldy club in June, on a three-year contract, as one of the favourites to succeed his former Hibs team-mate, given the boot in the wake of their 1-0 season-opening Scottish Championship defeat at Airdrieonians on Saturday.

McBookie are currently offering odds of 10/1 on Hanlon moving into the managerial dugout at Stark’s Park, down from 6/1 earlier today.

Kirkcaldy-born ex-Kelty Hearts and Dundee United manager Tam Courts remains the bookies’ favourite at 6/4, up from 4/1, despite not having managed a football club since leaving Hungary’s Budapest Honved in October 2022.

Former Dundee United manager Tam Courts iwatching Livingston host Hibernian at the Tony Macaroni Arena in May (Photo by Mark Scates/SNS Group)

Murray’s successor at Airdrie, Rhys McCabe, is their second favourite at 5/1.

Raith midfielder Scott Brown’s Ayr United boss namesake is one of three potential successors tipped at 7/1, the other being Celtic B head coach Darren O’Dea.

A partnership of Raith’s current technical director and assistant manager, John Potter and Colin Cameron, acting as interim co-first-team bosses at the moment, is now joint fourth favourite with Hanlon at 10/1, down from 7/1, with the same odds available for former Aberdeen gaffer Barry Robson, erstwhile Dundee boss Gary Bowyer and past and present Kelty managers Michael Tidser and Kevin Thomson.

