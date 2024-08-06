Hibs legend Paul Hanlon one of bookies’ favourites to take over from Ian Murray as Raith Rovers manager
Bookmakers are rating the 34-year-old defender, only signed by the Kirkcaldy club in June, on a three-year contract, as one of the favourites to succeed his former Hibs team-mate, given the boot in the wake of their 1-0 season-opening Scottish Championship defeat at Airdrieonians on Saturday.
McBookie are currently offering odds of 10/1 on Hanlon moving into the managerial dugout at Stark’s Park, down from 6/1 earlier today.
Kirkcaldy-born ex-Kelty Hearts and Dundee United manager Tam Courts remains the bookies’ favourite at 6/4, up from 4/1, despite not having managed a football club since leaving Hungary’s Budapest Honved in October 2022.
Murray’s successor at Airdrie, Rhys McCabe, is their second favourite at 5/1.
Raith midfielder Scott Brown’s Ayr United boss namesake is one of three potential successors tipped at 7/1, the other being Celtic B head coach Darren O’Dea.
A partnership of Raith’s current technical director and assistant manager, John Potter and Colin Cameron, acting as interim co-first-team bosses at the moment, is now joint fourth favourite with Hanlon at 10/1, down from 7/1, with the same odds available for former Aberdeen gaffer Barry Robson, erstwhile Dundee boss Gary Bowyer and past and present Kelty managers Michael Tidser and Kevin Thomson.
For up-to-date odds, go to https://www.mcbookie.com/event/6450039/next-permanent-raith-manager
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.