Dylan Tait during a Hibernian training session at the end of August (Photo by Mark Scates/SNS Group)

The 20-year-old, signed up from the Fifers by Scottish Premiership outfit Hibernian in August last year on a four-year contract for an undisclosed fee, has agreed a season-long loan deal with the Angus team in the hope of getting more game-time.

Glasgow-born Tait was initially loaned back to Rovers after signing for Hibs but was recalled in January only to then go back out on loan later that same month to championship winners Kilmarnock.

He made his debut for his Edinburgh parent club in their 5-0 Premier Sports Cup group win against Clyde in July but wasn’t in the matchday squads for any of their opening five league matches.

Dylan Tait celebrating with family members after Kilmarnock's 2-1 Scottish Championship win at home to Arbroath in April (Photo by Craig Foy/SNS Group)

After agreeing his move to Gayfield Park yesterday, Tait said: “I’m looking forward to playing football again.”

Tait, a product of Partick Thistle’s youth set-up was signed by Raith in 2019 and made his debut on the final matchday of the 2018/19 League 1 campaign, coming on as a substitute in a 1–1 draw with Montrose.

He was on the bench for Raith’s 2-2 draw at Arbroath in April of that year and featured in their 3-0 victory against the Red Lichties at home at Stark’s Park in October 2020, supplying the assist for his side’s second goal, scored by Reghan Tumilty.

He also played for just over an hour of their 1-0 defeat in Arbroath in February 2021 and for all but seven minutes of their 2-2 draw against manager Dick Campbell’s side in April 2021, picking up yellow cards on both occasions.

Dylan Tait in action for Kilmarnock against Raith Rovers during their home Scottish Championship match in February (Photo by Sammy Turner/SNS Group)

His third-minute goal set Rovers up for a 2-1 home victory against Arbroath in October 2021 and he also played for all of their goalless draw at Gayfield last December.

Tait played against the Red Lichties for Kilmarnock too, for an hour at Gayfield in February, a 1-0 defeat for the visitors, before his season was halted by injury.

He also played for Killie against Raith in their 3-0 home championship win in February, coming on as a 77th-minute substitute.

An Arbroath spokesperson said: “With experience in the Scottish Championship and a real natural skill, we look forward to seeing Dylan playing for Arbroath.

Dylan Tait playing for Raith Rovers versus Inverness Caledonian Thistle in Kirkcaldy in October 2021 (Photo by Bruce White/SNS Group)

“We would like to thank Hibernian for allowing Dylan to join Arbroath on loan for the season.”