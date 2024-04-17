Thomson heads home Thornton's third goal at Newburgh

After Tuesday night’s 7-0 success at Newburgh, Thornton are second in the table with 59 points from 23 matches, trailing leaders Bo’ness Athletic by seven points with a game in hand.

Barely 25 seconds had elapsed at East Shore Park when Robbie Hall's superb pass gave Jamie McNeish the opportunity to smash home the opener.

John Soutar made it two in the 17th minute from close range with McNeish turning provider and by the 23rd minute it was 3-0 when Garry Thomson rose to head home Andy Adam's corner.

On the stroke of half-time Newburgh were dealt a blow as their keeper Joe Russell was red carded after bringing down Thomson, with Stuart Drummond netting the resultant penalty.

Five minutes into the second half Drummond claimed his second, again from the spot, after Elliot Jowitt impeded Soutar. Then substitute Andy McCallion blasted the sixth past Jason Inglis in the 62nd minute.

On 76 minutes, Thomson wrapped up the scoring by netting his 200th league goal for the club.

That win followed Hibs’ 4-1 away success against Stirling University at Ochilview last Friday – Craig Gilbert’s 200th league win as Hibs gaffer – thanks to doubles by Hall and Thomson.