Highland fling as Shippy progress in Scottish Cup

Golspie Sutherland 1 Burntisland Shipyard 4

Burntisland Shipyard are into he second preliminary round of the William Hill Scottish Cup after cruising to victory in the Highland sunshine.

Three first-half goals and a red card for Craig Ross of Golspie had the match as good as done and dusted inside the opening 45 minutes.

The second period was understandably a more mundane affair as the Shippy took their foot off the gas, though they did score a fourth before Golspie got a consolation goal in the closing minutes.

Macaulay Jarrett made his debut between the sticks and there were welcome returns for Dean Anderson and Ross Lennie at the back.

Ryan Adamson took a place on the bench as he continues to recover from his hand injury sustained prior to the match against Musselburgh Athletic.

Shipyard players and bench were infuriated as early as the second minute after a very poor challenge from the home team’s Cameron Sutherland with the referee choosing to have a stern word with the player.

Ross was not so lucky three minutes later as he found his way into the referee’s book for committing another foul.

Shipyard were having plenty of the ball, however, it was Golspie who had the first attempt following a quick break as Liam Bremner found space but he shot a couple of yards wide.

Shippy broke the deadlock with 30 minutes on the clock. Golspie 'keeper Ryan Robertson could only parry the ball out to Jordan Galloway and the youngster gleefully smashed the ball into the net.

Shippy had their tails up now and Robertson again could not deal with a Reece Brown free-kick this time and Johnny Galloway hit the loose ball against the outside of the post.

Golspie’s hopes of getting back into the match took a severe dent in the 34th minute when Ross was shown a second yellow card for another bad challenge.

Lennie headed over from the resultant free-kick but the second goal was only delayed by a few minutes.

Rab Kinnaird took a pass from Johnny Galloway with his back to goal before turning and giving Robertson no chance with his driven strike.

Jordan Galloway drove wide in the 45th minute, however, he got his second goal moments later as he was on hand inside the six-yard box to tuck the ball home from a low cross and put his team with more than a foot in the next round.

Shipyard as expected dominated in the early stages of the second half without creating too much other than a Sandy Strang headed effort from a Kinnaird cross.

Sutherland headed wide for the hosts before the Shippy scored a fourth goal to finish the match as a contest.

Good build-up play saw the ball fed into Brown and the striker fired low into the bottom corner of the net from around 12 yards.

Golspie were still quite spirited as they looked for a consolation goal and they got it with three minutes remaining as Marc Coghill poked the ball home following some slack defending from the Shipyard rearguard.

Shippy will now travel to Girvan in the next round on September 1 but in the meantime the league campaign gets underway at Recreation Park on Wednesday against Sauchie, kick-off 7.00 p.m.

Shippy are home again on as Ormiston visit in the Football Nation Cup first round, kick-off 2.30 p.m. Admission to both fixtures is £5/£3.

Burntisland Shipyard: M. Jarrett, R. Lennie (S. Brough), D. Anderson, R. O’Donnell, T. Graham (S. Powrie), S. Strang, Jor. Galloway, JP. McPhail, R. Brown, Jon. Galloway, R. Kinnaird (C. McAulay). Unused Subs: P. Bell, R. Bernard, R. Adamson.

Referee: D. Nicolson.