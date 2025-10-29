Home boss dismissed as St Andrews United march on in cup

Action from Saints' cup win at Lochore (Pic Graeme Dawson)

St Andrews United booked a fourth round tie at Broxburn Athletic by securing a 3-1 away East of Scotland Qualifying Cup victory at Lochore Welfare last Saturday, writes Donald Gellatly.

United took the lead on 31 minutes when Greig Spence brilliantly held off his man before cutting the ball back to Scott Dunn, who coolly slotted in a low shot.

The Lochore bench were unimpressed with a few refereeing calls and, after prolonged discussion, manager James Adam was shown a yellow card for his protests.

Into the second half and St Andrews skipper Ryan McManus fooled everyone at a free-kick by rolling a clever ball to Spence. The ex-Raith Rovers hitman then squared the ball for Jason Thomson to steer home from close range for 2-0.

Lochore continued to battle and they were rewarded in the 87th minute when a long-range strike by Harris Mitchell found the corner of the net past substitute goalkeeper Aidan Meikle.

The home side then poured forward and a loud penalty appeal was waved away by referee John Fairley Junior after a tangle involving Meikle in the United box. That decision sparked strong protests from the Welfare technical area and, after another exchange with the referee, Lochore boss Adam was shown a second yellow card prior to being given his marching orders.

United finished things off in stoppage time when David Maskrey netted the rebound after Joe Aitken’s initial shot had been saved.

Saints’ home EoS Premier Division match against Penicuik Athletic this Saturday kicks off at 2.30pm.