Kirkcaldy & Dysart's new band of supporters pictured at the 3-1 home win over Blackburn United (Pics by Julie Russell)

The opening goal arrived after 12 minutes at Alex Penman Park when Jack Wilson powerfully headed home from six yards at the back post following Craig Brand’s pinpoint cross from the left.

At the other end, Blackburn’s Campbell tested home goalkeeper Dion Gear with a shot from a tight angle on the left which Gear gathered low to his left.

A long diagonal pass by Wilson then sent John Smith in on goal but, after skipping past Mildren in the box, United keeper Wallace was quick off his line to save Smith’s shot.

There was disaster for K & D on 41 minutes when the conceded an equaliser in disastrous circumstances. A harmless looking cross into the home box was met by Kirkcaldy’s Jay Watson and in his attempt to head back to keeper Dion Gear, he hadn't noticed that Dion had come out to collect the ball and his header ended up in the back of the empty net to make it 1-1 at half-time.

K & D then introduced substitutes Darren Ormiston and Tyler McKenzie after 61 minutes which produced an almost immediate impact.

Watson picked up the ball on the right outside the Blackburn box and sped past the fullback before driving the ball across the six yard box where Darren Ormiston was waiting to blast the ball home with his first touch and first K & D goal for a 2-1 lead.

Another chance fell to Smith after 66 minutes which was saved and deflected wide for a corner, before the same player chased a short pass back but his chip just went over the bar.

Blackburn had a good chance after 74 minutes from a corner but Russell's header struck the top of the bar.

The clinching goal arrived for K & D after 80 minutes when the ball broke to Kieran Dall on the edge of the box and his right foot shot flew into keeper Wallace's top left hand corner for a great strike.

Gear tipped over a Russell effort before Smith was foiled three times at the other end.