Home hammering for Thornton Hibs

Action from Saturday's 8-0 for Thornton Hibs

This was a game to forget for the Hibs' supporters who watched their team fail to register a single shot on target.

You could almost feel a degree of sympathy for Mark Mitchell in the visitors’ goal as he must've been bored stiff and frozen to the bone with next to nothing to do.

The men from Perth came flying out the blocks and after numerous close things eventually took the lead from the penalty spot in the 13th minute after Max Coleman was penalised for handball, even though he would claim that there was no intention.

Still, the rule states that intent or not it's a penalty and certainly Dayle Robertson wasn't about to argue as he sent Callum Doran the wrong way to put his side ahead.

Just four minutes later the same man doubled Jeanfield's lead before Chris Dodd's low drive made it three in the 36th minute.

Dodd took full advantage of dreadful defending five minutes later for the fourth then completed an eight minute hat-trick to make the half-time score 0-5.

Early in the second-half, Jordan Lamont had to go off injured after mistiming a tackle and because the Hibs had by then used up their full quota of substitutes this meant they had to play the rest of the game with just ten men.

Further goals from Robertson (to complete his hat-trick), Jon Clark and Paul Simpson completed the scoring and you have to say that it could've been an even heavier defeat had it not been for some excellent saves from Doran.

Thornton Hibs: Doran, Hand, Lamont, S.Drummond, Shanks, A.Drummond, McMillan, Coleman, Rolland, Thomson, Kinninmonth. Subs: Mackie, McWatt, Adam, Meldrum, McNeish, Millar.

Jeanfield Swifts: Mitchell, Reid, Whitehead, Dolanski, Fergus, Dodd, Struthers, Ramsay, Scott, Robertson, S.Smith. Subs: Donald, McLaren, F.Smith, Simpson, Sweeney, Dalton, Clark.

Referee: Mr K.Hall.

This weekend Thornton take a break from league action when they welcome Newburgh to Memorial park in the King Cup.