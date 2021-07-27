Home win for Kirkcaldy and Dysart as both sides see red

Tweedmouth keeper Walters punches clear as Kirkcaldy attack.

The YM came out on top by the odd goal in five with Jeffries and a double from Smith sealing the win against the visitors who, like Kirkcaldy finished the match with 10 men.

Kirkcaldy boss Craig Ness not unexpectedly freshened up the starting line up after two very tough matches, and with a couple of injuries.

The game started with Tweedmouth on the front foot and Kirkcaldy struggling to find any rhythm.

However the best chance fell to home captain McGowan who after a defensive mix up was left with a excellent chance but blazed it over the bar.

The hosts started to take control, particularly with Johnston directing play, and after some excellent lead up play Jeffries nearly put the YM in front, but the first of many good saves from the visitors keeper Walters denied him.

But the home team did go in front in the 23rd minute, when from another long throw from Walton, centre Ireland headed the ball back across the goal for Jeffries to out jump the defender at the back post to head the YM in front.

The hosts nearly doubled their lead a few minutes later but a superb double save from Walters denied Ireland, who was causing the visitors defence all sorts of problems.

Within minutes the YM did find that second goal with a simple tap in from Smith after an unselfish pass from the impressive Ireland.

With midfield control the hosts always looked likely to add to their lead with Ross and Ireland going close, and Jeffries missing a glorious chance when one on one with the keeper, but again Walters came out on top.

Half time arrived at 2-0 to the hosts, however it should have been more comfortable but for some wasteful missed chances.

The second half saw the visitors looking to get back into the game and they shocked the hosts on the 50th minute with a excellent strike from Cummings from the edge of the box, to half the lead.

From there on the YM lost their way and struggled to get a grip of the game, with Tweedmouth sensing the nerves within the home team.

Home keeper Wilson had to look lively on a couple of breakaway attacks, and also made a excellent flying save from Cummings again to stop what would have been an unexpected equaliser.

But the visitors suffered a blow on 70 minutes when a poor tackle by the visitors left back on Ross for the second time, resulted in a red card.

Within five minutes YM made the visitors pay the price with a fine individual goal from Smith, who jinxed his way past three defenders and his shot hit the inside of the post and in for the third and decisive goal.

The home team for the first time in the second half looked comfortable and nearly increased their lead though Ireland, Johnston and Smith for his hat trick, but all efforts were saved by the Man of the Match Walters.

However the match ended badly for Kirkcaldy. On 85 minutes, after a fine save from Wilson the ball fell kindly for centre Khasim Mdlorsini to tap in to set up a nervous finish, then minutes later things got worse with two-goal hero Smith turning villain with a totally senseless double yellow sending off and putting his team in real trouble.

Fortunately, despite three late corners including keeper Walters coming forward, the YM held out for three points which should have been so much more comfortable.