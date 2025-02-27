How ex-Raith Rovers coach Craig Easton hopes to help unearth new talent

Craig Easton with then Raith youth players Yaw Osei, David McKay and Andreas Thorson in 2017 (Pic FPA)

Former Raith Rovers youth football coach Craig Easton has been explaining how his career as a Fife College lecturer developed from his humble beginnings working as a labourer there.

Easton, 45, whose nomadic football playing career saw him turn out for Dundee United, Livingston, Leyton Orient, Swindon Town, Southend United, Dunfermline Athletic, Torquay United, Raith Rovers and Cowdenbeath, has been employed for nearly three years on the Football Studies course at Fife College and also lectures in the HNC Football Coaching course.

On his roles at the Kirkcaldy-based campus, Easton told the Fife Free Press: "I really love it. The guys are brilliant.

"I do this five days a week. I used to be labouring for a bit and doing this part-time but I'm full-time now.

"I've had good support in here from James Shields. He's been brilliant in getting me involved. He's the line manager, the head of our department.

"We've got a good sports team in here that are really supportive and I enjoy trying to pass on any of the experiences that I've had in football onto the students.

"I'd love to be in football, don't get me wrong, it's great and I do miss it.

"But this is almost the next best thing so I'm really enjoying it.

"We've got some students in there that are playing at Dunfermline youth team level.

"We've got guys that are going to be footballers, but we've also got people in there that are maybe wanting to go down the coaching route.

"Or they're wanting to go down the analysis route or maybe scouting, analysing games or maybe even sports science.

"So it's great, because we've got a few different areas that the guys can look to try and get into the industry.

"Football Studies is a one-year course that obviously leads into the HNC if they want to do that with the coaching.

"And then they could go onto an HND as well and then obviously university."

When asked if he would consider getting back into football management or coaching again one day, Easton added: "I wouldn't say that is closed.

"I've been looking at a few jobs and there were things that were coming up.

"At the moment I'm happy where I am in terms of the college, but I would never say the football path would be shut.

"I still love the game. You love it and you hate it, you keep getting dragged back into it.

"It's a tough one. We will wait and see but I would never say never."

Easton, whose early playing career at Dundee United saw him make 221 appearances for the first team between 1996 and 2004, scoring 12 goals, also turned out 22 times for Scotland under-21s between 1998 and 2001, netting twice.

After hanging up his boots, Easton was appointed head coach of the Raith Rovers development team in July 2016 and guided Raith under-20s to consecutive SPFL Development League East titles.

Easton was later Cowdenbeath assistant manager from 2019 to 2021 and Montserrat assistant coach for two matches in March 2023.