How Raith Rovers' comeback win at Falkirk last season made a big impact on latest signing

By Craig Goldthorp
Published 1st Sep 2025, 15:53 BST
O'Connor playing for Morton in April 2024 (Pic Craig Foy/SNS)placeholder image
After joining Raith Rovers on loan from York City on Friday for the rest of this season, Irish centre-back Darragh O’Connor revealed that he had held a long standing desire to sign for the Stark’s Parkers.

O’Connor, 26, was on loan at Falkirk last season and watched from the sidelines as Raith astonishingly recovered from being 1-0 down after 86 minutes of a Championship match at the Falkirk Stadium on April 19 to win 3-1 with goals by Aiden Marsh, Paul Hanlon and Dylan Easton (penalty).

And that game made a significant impression on O’Connor, who told Raith TV: “Last year in terms of the way that the gaffer and the boys came to the Falkirk Stadium and put in a comeback performance to win kind of whetted my appetite a wee bit to come here and be a part of it.

"It was pretty straightforward, I knew there was interest last year, even before I went down to York there was interest and they just reignited that again and it (signing for Raith) was a no brainer for me.

“It's been great so far. The boys have been excellent and I know a few of the lads from playing against them. They've really welcomed me with open arms so I can't complain.

"I knew the quality of the dressing room that I was coming into and they are second in the table so it shows the quality is there. I'm someone you would call old fashioned with the way that I defend. I'm a no-nonsense defender and I pride myself on clean sheets.

"Any team on any given day can beat any team in this league, which I think as fans is a great spectacle and for players it just really depends on the day.”

