How Raith Rovers' comeback win at Falkirk last season made a big impact on latest signing

O'Connor playing for Morton in April 2024 (Pic Craig Foy/SNS)

After joining Raith Rovers on loan from York City on Friday for the rest of this season, Irish centre-back Darragh O’Connor revealed that he had held a long standing desire to sign for the Stark’s Parkers.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

O’Connor, 26, was on loan at Falkirk last season and watched from the sidelines as Raith astonishingly recovered from being 1-0 down after 86 minutes of a Championship match at the Falkirk Stadium on April 19 to win 3-1 with goals by Aiden Marsh, Paul Hanlon and Dylan Easton (penalty).

And that game made a significant impression on O’Connor, who told Raith TV: “Last year in terms of the way that the gaffer and the boys came to the Falkirk Stadium and put in a comeback performance to win kind of whetted my appetite a wee bit to come here and be a part of it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It was pretty straightforward, I knew there was interest last year, even before I went down to York there was interest and they just reignited that again and it (signing for Raith) was a no brainer for me.

“It's been great so far. The boys have been excellent and I know a few of the lads from playing against them. They've really welcomed me with open arms so I can't complain.

"I knew the quality of the dressing room that I was coming into and they are second in the table so it shows the quality is there. I'm someone you would call old fashioned with the way that I defend. I'm a no-nonsense defender and I pride myself on clean sheets.

"Any team on any given day can beat any team in this league, which I think as fans is a great spectacle and for players it just really depends on the day.”