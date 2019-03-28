Hudson pleased with his side’s attitude

Newburgh manager Scott Hudson was delighted with the resilience and attitude of his ten man side after they held Kirkcaldy YM to a draw on Saturday.

‘Burgh lost the influential Sean MacBride early in the game, but regrouped to close out what was a good point for the side.

Speaking after the game, manager Hudson was happy with the performance from his players.

He said: “We could have felt sorry for ourselves and allowed ourselves to get turned over after losing Sean so early in the game.

“I have to applaud the team as they buckled down and just got on with the game.

“We kept the ball well and were not putting ourselves under too much pressure.”

Newburgh travel to West Calder this weekend to complete their league programme.

Attention will then turn to cup action to fulfil the remaining fixtures of the 2018/19 season.