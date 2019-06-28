Huge interest as Raith Rovers launch new home strip

Raith Rovers revealed their new home kit at a packed launch night on Thursday evening.

Around 150 fans squeezed into the Raith Suite at Stark’s Park to see Lewis Vaughan, Tony Dingwall and members of Raith Ladies model the new strip, supplied once again by Puma.

Tony Dingwall and Lewis Vaughan in the new strip.

And going by the reaction and the number of tops being bought, the new design went down well with the supporters.

As an added bonus, those present were then able to watch the first team squad in training on the pitch.

Life-long supporter, and international best-selling crime author, Val McDermid continues her sponsorship of the shirt, while Carr’s Hutchinson’s Mill again appear as the back-of-shirt sponsor.

The shirt is now available from the shop at Stark’s Park, as well as online at Raith Rovers shop