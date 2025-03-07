Hugely eventful Raith Rovers season ‘has defied logic’

After last season’s fantastic title tilt which saw them finish second, just six points behind eventual winners Dundee United, Raith Rovers and their followers went into the 2024-’25 William Hill Championship campaign in a hugely optimistic frame of mind that they could finish one place higher and secure a place in the top flight for the first time since 1997.

Seven months later, on their third manager of the campaign – the sacked Ian Murray and Neill Collins, who quit for America – have been followed by current incumbent Barry Robson – Rovers are without a chief executive following Andrew Barrowman’s shock departure last month and sitting in fifth place, fourth points behind Partick Thistle and the final Premiership play-off spot.

Skipper Scott Brown, outstanding last season as Raith beat Thistle on penalties in the play-off semi-final before they lost 6-1 on aggregate to Ross County in the final, told the Fife Free Press: "If we manage to make the play-offs this season it would be a completely different achievement from last season's feeling.

"There was a wee bit of disappointment last season that we ended up in the play-offs because we'd run Dundee United so close.

"But this season it would be a massive plus at this stage now to make the play-offs.

"It was not what we set out at the start of the season to do, we know that.

"But listen, objectives change week to week in football. I think if we manage to get the play-offs then we would fancy our chances against anyone.

"That's what we feel like we are at the club. But we know it's a long run to get there.

"There's a run of important games. We need to keep calm, we need to win as many points as possible."

When asked his opinion on why this season’s secon tier title race is a three-team shootout between Falkirk, Ayr United and Livingston, the man who went off injured after just 11 minutes of Raith’s last game at Livi, a 0-0 draw last Wednesday night, added: “We would have liked to have thought that we would be in there ourselves.

"It’s obviously been a difficult season for everyone at the club for a number of reasons that are obvious to everyone.

"But that’s not an excuse from our point of view. We know in the Championship that every team could finish top three, every team could finish bottom three if I’m being brutally honest.

"Livingston came down last year and they’ve done really well. Games against them are always going to be tough, especially at their place.

"Falkirk have built on their momentum that they had last year and Ayr strengthened really well in the summer. And Scott Brown (Ayr manager) is proving to be quite a find for a Championship club.

"So it’s no surprise to me, having played against all three of them, that they are the top three.

"But probably no-one would have thought we’d be so far down the league having run Dundee United so close last year.

"The Championship is always a tough one to call. But we want to look up the way, catch Partick Thistle and maybe get that last play-off place.”

Raith don’t play competitively again until hosting local rivals Dunfermline Athletic in the league on Friday, March 14 in a 7.45pm kick-off.