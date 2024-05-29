'I had to move quickly': Raith Rovers boss Ian Murray reunited with ex-Airdrieonians defender in his first summer signing
Fordyce, 31, last week left Scottish Championship rivals Airdrieonians – where he had been player/assistant manager since May 2022 – having previously worked under Murray when the 43-year-old current Raith boss was gaffer at the Excelsior Stadium.
Murray said: "I was surprised when it was announced Callum was leaving Airdrieonians, so we had to move quickly.
"I've worked with him before so know what type of guy he is and what he can bring to us.
"I was very impressed with Callum’s season just finished and he's an experienced player who will fit well into our plans. I look forward to working with him again."
In the season just finished, Fordyce made 33 Scottish Championship appearances for Airdrie, who ended up fourth in the final standings to qualify for the two-legged Scottish Premiership quarter-finals, within which they lost 4-3 on aggregate to third-placed Partick Thistle.
Fordyce initially came through the Hibernian youth system before joining Livingston in 2009.
Starting with Livi under-20s, he then broke into their first team before a short loan spell with Clyde.
Fordyce played for Dunfermline and Queen of the South, racking up over 100 appearances and chipping in with four goals and five assists.
He joined Airdrieonians in 2019, winning Player of the Year in his first two seasons and later being inducted into the Airdrie Hall of Fame.
