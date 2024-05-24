Dabrowski has been excellent for Raith (Pic Mark Scates/SNS)

Raith Rovers goalkeeper Kevin Dabrowski reckons that not making this season’s Scottish Championship Team of the Year – voted for by rival players – was “a compliment”, because it shows he annoyed opponents with his saves!

Polish stopper Dabrowski, 25, whose outstanding displays for Raith this season saw gaffer Ian Murray pick him as Manager’s Player of the Year at Raith’s club awards, told the Fife Free Press: "With stuff like that, I don’t really care, especially because the voting was by the fellow players.

"I’ve been quite annoying for the players in the opposition because I’m the one in their way and I want to win.

"So it’s been a good compliment for me because it means I’ve annoyed a couple of the players and that means I’ve done something right.

"For me to become the Manager’s Player of the Year means a lot because he gave me a chance.

"I’m still a young goalkeeper and it’s my first season.

"So I said to myself I would give my all for him because of the trust he gave me.

"And I’m very happy it has really paid off.”

Dabrowski, who has been capped by Poland at youth level and has a year left on his Raith contract, was then asked if making the full international Poland squad is a big target of his.

He added: “Of course, that would be a massive honour. It would mean a lot. So hopefully getting Rovers promoted could make me closer to that target.