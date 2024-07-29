Thornton Hibs' celebrations following Jamie McNeish's stunning goal in 3-1 win at Leith Athletic (Submitted pic)

A fantastic, game clinching strike from 30 yards by Jamie McNeish sealed Thornton Hibs’ 3-1 success at Leith Athletic in their 2024-25 East of Scotland Football League first division opener last weekend.

The newly-promoted side had earlier gone behind to a 12th-minute Josh Lamond strike on Saturday, but Garry Thomson’s double on 59 and 69 minutes, added to by McNeish’s wonder goal, sealed the three points for Craig Gilbert’s men.

Manager Gilbert said: “We didn’t deserve to be 1-0 down. It looked offside but the referee said it was onside so there was nothing we could do.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"We should have been three up at half-time. Garry had two one on ones with the goalie, he’s had a header he should have done better with and they scored against the run of play.

“At half-time I just told the boys to get the finger out. We kept the ball better, made a couple of changes to bring on guys with pace and power and it was better all round.

"Garry scored a couple and what a goal it was by Jamie. It was a screamer bent right into the top corner.

"We had lost 3-0 at Leith in a cup tie last season but we turned up on Saturday and kind of put them to bed a bit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"A lot of teams will go there and lose because Leith are a decent side.

"We are delighted to win. We are just trying to follow Bo’ness Athletic again. They won 4-1 at home to Kirkcaldy & Dysart on Friday night.”

Thornton host Inverkeithing Hillfield Swifts in the East of Scotland Qualifying Cup second round tonight before home league games against Preston Athletic (Saturday) and Heriot-Watt University (next Wednesday, August 7).

Gilbert said: “The cup ties let you play different guys. I don’t know if other managers will do that, but early on in the season that’s what we do.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Regardless who plays, we think our team is equally strong. We’ll make five, six, seven or eight changes against Inverkeithing to give guys minutes.

"I couldn’t rotate two years ago because we didn’t have the depth but I did it last year when we rotated very well, recruiting a lot of young guys.