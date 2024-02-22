Andreas Brehme leaps high to celebrate in front of West Germany team-mate Jurgen Klinsmann after scoring the winner in 1990 World Cup final (Pic Georges Gobet via Getty Images)

Brehme was best known for scoring the winner for West Germany in their 1-0 1990 World Cup final success over Argentina in Rome, with Franz Beckenbauer’s star studded side – also containing fellow greats Lothar Mattheus, Jurgen Klinsmann and Pierre Littbarski – having previously seen off England 4-3 on penalties in the semi-final.

“The 1990 World Cup is probably the first one I really remember as a kid,” Murray – himself a former left sided defender – told the Fife Free Press. “It was a brilliant World Cup, amazing actually.

"And the Germans were brilliant. I always liked that green strip that they had and obviously their big semi-final game against England. England were really unlucky not to get to the final and maybe win it.

Raith boss Ian Murray was sorry to hear of Brehme's passing aged 63 (Pic Ross Parker/SNS Group)

"Andreas Brehme was a brilliant player. He obviously went into management as well and did fairly well.

"I think it’s always really sad when you look back on these guys and they’re passing away now because it hits home how quick it does go. We’re talking about this guy lifting the World Cup after scoring the winner and suddenly he’s passed away. It’s ridiculous.

"But Brehme was a fantastic player, there’s no doubt about that. He had a really wonderful left foot on that left side and I think everyone remembers Brehme, it’s one of those ones.

"I came off the training pitch on Tuesday, heard the news of his passing and I was kind of shocked.