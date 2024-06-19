New St Andrews United head coach Garry Wright is paraded at The Clayton Caravan Park Recreation Ground

St Andrews United gaffer Garry Wright has emphasised that his newly established head coach role will not drastically differ from that of outgoing manager Robbie Raeside, axed by Saints after two seasons having had Wright as his assistant.

That blueprint including Raeside – which helped gain successive promotions to steer United from the East of Scotland League second division to the top flight in double quick time – has now been controversially binned and replaced by a fresh set-up which sees Wright operating below chairman Fraser Ogston, the club’s new director of football.

Wright, 44, told the Herald and Citizen: “When it comes to signing new players, Fraser will obviously deal with buying them from clubs and negotiating contracts.

"But it won’t be a case of me just being given players. I’ll still be identifying players and working closely with Fraser on bringing them to the club.

"Robbie did a superb job at St Andrews. Two promotions in two years is all you can ask for, that was the remit and that’s what he achieved.

“But I don’t think it came as a total surprise to hear Robbie was leaving because obviously he was in discussion with other clubs and behind the scenes it looked like our club was moving in a different direction.

"I think it was a mutual agreement.”

On Saints’ prospects when moving one rung further up the Scottish football pyramid next season, Wright – who is hoping to add four new signings over the next few days – said: "It will be tougher for us in the Premier Division, just like last year when we went up a league.

"But we’ve got a good young squad so I’m looking forward to the challenge of playing against good teams.

"We are definitely capable of doing well at that level.

"Most of the players from last season are still under contract – including last season’s top scorer Lewis Sawers – and there will be a couple that will be going out.

"I’ve known Lewis for years. He came through Dunfermline academy and he is more than capable of playing at East of Scotland Premier League level and higher.

"He’s got great pace, first and foremost defenders are frightened of that. He is a really good winger, but – for a winger – the amount of goals he’s scored over the last few seasons is unreal.

"His finishing and assists are great and he’s a player we don’t want to lose.

"I played as a winger myself – serving Rosyth and Oakley United before a stint at Saints – so I try to pass good advice onto Lewis. To be fair, Lewis is a wee bit better than me.

"There are also a lot of talented youngsters who were playing for our under-20s team (which has now been disbanded) last season and some of them could now make the step up to the senior team.

"I think they finished third in their league and won a cup at the end of the season.”

Wright is being assisted at The Clayton Caravan Park Recreation Ground by Stevie Kay, an ex-manager of Burntisland Shipyard, Oakley United and Ballingry Rovers, as well as being Kelty Hearts assistant boss under Tam Courts.

The Saints gaffer added: “Stevie has worked at a few clubs and been successful, so he’ll be a great addition to the set-up.

"He’s a very good coach who knows the game inside out. He’s been involved at this level for years and in terms of identifying players he has great contacts.

"He’s experienced so he’s a good guy for me to lean on.

"We’ve also added Paul Farningham (as football analyst), who did a great job as assistant coach with our under-20s.”

Wright will combine his United role with the daily demands of also being the Dunfermline Athletic Community Club coach, during which he teaches around 1,000 kids a week aged from 18 months.

He said: "St Andrews train later so it works. It’s a case of finishing my sessions at Dunfermline, jumping in the car and heading up to St Andrews.

“My job at Dunfermline – which I’ve been doing for 17 years – is as a full-time football coach. It’s long hours for six or seven days a week.

"The funny thing is that the bulk of St Andrews’ under-20s squad played within my community teams at Dunfermline from age 11. I’m involved in all our community programmes and I work within the academy as well.

"I just want to be as successful as I can in football.

"A title challenge for United next season will be difficult, but we played teams from that division last year in the cups and we always did well against them. The squad we’ve got will be more than competitive.”