Ian Murray: Late Sam Stanton goal gives Raith Rovers a fighting chance against Ross County

KIRKCALDY, SCOTLAND - MAY 23: Raith Rovers Manager Ian Murray at full time during a cinch Premiership play-off final first leg match between Raith Rovers and Ross County at Starks Park, on May 23, 2024, in Kirkcaldy, Scotland. (Photo by Mark Scates / SNS Group)

Raith Rovers boss Ian Murray reckons Sam Stanton’s late strike against Ross County gives the Kirkcaldy side a fighting chance of earning a place in the Premiership next season.

Former Hibs ace Stanton roofed the back of the net, latching onto Ross Matthews’ pull-back with seven minutes remaining to haul the Stark’s Park men back in the two-legged tie.

After a rain-soaked first half, which saw Don Cowie's visitors dominate on the ball, the top-flight outfit deservedly grabbed the opener through Yan Dhanda from the penalty spot after 52 minutes. And they then doubled their lead twenty minutes later when captain Jack Baldwin headed home from a Dhanda corner kick.

"We know what we have to do, which is good,” Murray said. “The goal back gives us a chance. We’ll have to play better than we did during the first half. Ross County put us under a lot of pressure.

KIRKCALDY, SCOTLAND - MAY 23: Raith Rovers' Sam Stanton celebrates after scoring to make it 2-1 during a cinch Premiership play-off final first leg match between Raith Rovers and Ross County at Starks Park, on May 23, 2024, in Kirkcaldy, Scotland. (Photo by Rob Casey / SNS Group)

"The subs gave us energy. We did defend really well at times too. It is all coming down to one game now.

"I was really pleased with our reaction, to come from two down, two goals that were really disappointing. The guys deserve credit for hanging in there.”

The boss says that his side will now “have a go” at Ross County this Sunday when they travel to Dingwall for the return leg.