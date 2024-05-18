Ian Murray on Raith Rovers 'not being a soft touch now' and having to improve ahead of Premiership play-off final ties

Raith Rovers manager Ian Murray applauds the Stark's Park home support during the play-off semi-final tie (Photo: Craig Foy/SNS Group)

Raith Rovers boss Ian Murray reckons his side “aren’t a soft touch now” after edging past Partick Thistle over two legs to reach the Premiership play-off final – earning the Kirkcaldy club a shot at playing top-flight football next season for the first time in 27 years.

The Stark’s Park outfit lost 2-1 on Friday night in the second leg of the semi-final after winning by the scoreline three days earlier at Firhill, but they prevailed on penalty kicks after extra-time to set up a two-legged tie against either Ross County or St Johnstone.

After an action packed first half that saw club captain Ross Matthews head home either side of a Blair Alston brace for the visitors, both sides couldn’t be separated in a pulsating tie.

And Rovers eventually held their nerve during the shootout, with Scott Brown’s opening miss not proving costly after Jack McMillan and Ricco Diack missed for the Jags – allowing Lewis Vaughan to seal a 4-3 penalty success.

Ross Mathews celebrates after scoring against Partick Thistle (Photo: Fife Photo Agency)

“Fair play to both sets of players, I think they’ve shown once again the Championship is just such a competitive league to be in,” boss Murray said.

“But the overriding fact is it’s fantastic for the football club, fantastic for the supporters and the players, and we can look forward to the final.

“We want to go one further now. We’ve come through a really gruelling 36-game season and two really tough play-offs games.

"We’ll have to play better than we did (on Friday night). But we will do.

Lewis Vaughan celebrates after scoring winning penalty against Partick Thistle (Photo: Fife Photo Agency)

"When it gets to penalties it becomes a lottery and fair play to both sets of players.”

Ex-Hibs and Rangers ace Murray went on to praise his side’s mentality, saying that any talk of his Rovers team being a “soft touch” has been “put to bed” after reaching the play-off final, having safely secured runners-up spot in the Championship.

“A lot of emotional energy was obvious. Physically as well,” Murray said.

“But the way we came through it shows we’ve got a little bit about us.

“Last season, that Raith Rovers were one of those teams that were a little bit soft at times, or were perceived to be soft.

“This season, we’ve shown we’re not, because we’ve had so many close games – one-goal victories and very narrow defeats.

“We’ve managed to go to Tannadice and Somerset Park, Inverness and win games, really, really hard places to go. We know we’re not a soft touch now. That’s put to bed now.

“When you win a penalty shoot-out in a play-off game, and when you’re actually a goal behind after the first penalty-kick, then it shows the players never give up. They never stop, they keep believing.

“But, when it gets to penalties, I’m not going to say it’s all about the football. It’s about mentality, it’s about who holds their nerve a bit.

“I feel for the boys that missed – Scott Brown for us and the two two Partick boys – fair play for them for stepping up.”