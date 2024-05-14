Ian Murray: Raith Rovers only hold 'narrow command' of play-off tie after Thistle first leg win
First-half goals from Scott Brown and Lewis Vaughan had the Stark’s Park side in dreamland but a Blair Alston strike 17 minutes from time leaves it all to play for on Friday night in Kirkcaldy.
“I wouldn’t say we’re over the line by any stretch of the imagination. It’s going to be a really tough game on Friday,” gaffer Murray said.
“I think we’re in narrow command. But to come here and get our noses in front is fantastic. We’re delighted.
“I would have liked more, obviously, because I thought our first-half performance was deserved of being ahead, if not by a little bit more.
“But we knew Partick were going to come out and throw the kitchen sink at us, and they did.
“We both now know what we need to do. The first legs are always a bit strange because you just don’t know what’s going to happen – and it’s still alive, regardless of the scoreline.
“We know what it’s going to be like. We’re going to have a fantastic support inside our home stadium – and we need to go and finish this one off.”
The boss also hailed the quality of the two goals his team scored on the night, adding: “They were really, really good goals and two fantastic finishes.
“It was good energy from Scott Brown as well, which I thought he showed all game.
“And it was a great finish, because we’ve seen them hit the back of that scaffolding a few times!
“Then Vaughan’s goal, that’s Vaughan for you. The ball falls to him inside that area and it’s a fantastic finish. He’s got that quality in him.”