Icelandic friendly for Raith Seniors

Raith Seniors

The Kirkcaldy side will welcome Icelandic side Throttur Reykjavik Old Boys – or Knattspyrnufélagið Þróttur to give them their proper name to Stark’s Park on Friday, May 13.

Kick off is a 7.10pm and admission is free, with donation buckets in the ground and all proceeds going to charity.

Old Boys – who are bring a 40-strong squad to the Kingdom – are also playing East Fife Seniors at New Bayview the night before.

Raith’s player-manager Jim Harvey said it’s a meeting that has been two years in the planning.

"I was contacted by Marc Boal at the Icelandic Football Association and we discussed getting something together,” he said.

“It was planned pre-Covid so it's been put off for the last two years.

“Getting back to normal hasn’t been too bad for us. We range in age from the youngest at 36 up to 53.

"Initially, we had boys out doing non-contact training then we came back properly in January and made it to the quarter-finals of the Scottish Cup.”

Ótthar Edvardsson, of the Old Boys committee, said the club was looking forward to its visit to the Lang Toun.

"We are very excited to be playing against East Fife and Raith Seniors and visiting the east coast of the country.

"We are told the game at Stark’s Park promises to be a fantastic occasion.