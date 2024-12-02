In-form Dylan Walker is Kennoway Star Hearts' hat-trick hero in 3-2 win
In-form Dylan Walker continued his scoring run as he bagged a hat-trick to seal a third successive league win for Kennoway Star Hearts.
Ally Griffin’s team now sit fourth – just one point off the promotion places in the East of Scotland Second Division – after last Saturday’s 3-2 win against Tweedmouth Rangers.
The visiting side led 1-0 at the break at Treaton Park, but forward Walker put on a show in the second half, scoring a three within the final 12 minutes of the match to seal the three points.
Tweedmouth levelled again at 2-2 with two minutes left but star man Walker scored an injury-time winner.
Kennoway now host Easthouses Lily, who sit directly above them in the table, this Saturday.