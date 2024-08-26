In-form East Fife grab fourth win on spin with 4-0 success at Stirling Albion

Nathan Austin is mobbed by his East Fife team-mates after scoring against Stirling Albion last Saturday during a 4-0 League Two win (Photo: Kenny Mackay)

In-form East Fife made it four wins on the spin as they chalked up an impressive 4-0 win at recently-relegated Stirling Albion on Saturday afternoon in Scottish League Two.

Dick Campbell’s team secured the three points with relative ease, with Levenmouth native Nathan Austin bagging a hat-trick while summer signing Reis Peggie grabbed his first Fifers’ goal at Forthbank.

And that victory sees East Fife sit in second spot in the fourth tier table, just a point behind early leaders Peterhead after four matches played.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"We were magnificent,” boss Campbell beamed speaking to East Fife TV. “Any East Fife fan at the match today will remember it for a long time.

"We were in complete control of the game. We are getting better all the time.

"You cannot get too carried away but Fash’s hat-trick was as good a hat-trick as I have ever seen.

"I am very happy with the way we went about our work. The midfield did really well.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“No goals against is something to be really happy about. We didn’t look like losing a goal either.

"My big goalie (Liam McFarlane) was very strong. To win 4-0 against a potential contender, I’ll take that any day of the week.

"I might even have one or two refreshments tonight!

"Let’s get Clyde at East Fife next week and see what is in front of us. I’ve never seen an easy game in my life.”

Ahead of the home match against the Bully Wee this Saturday at the MGM Timber Bayview Stadium, gaffer Campbell also revealed that a player had turned down a move to the club prior to the Stirling Albion match as he looks to add ‘one or two’ to his squad before the end of the transfer window.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added: “I tried to get a player in this week but he decided to go elsewhere. My nickname is the Mountie – I usually get my man.

"For some strange reason he decided to go somewhere else. I am still looking for maybe one maybe two.

"If we don’t get them, we’ll just need to wait until the next window.”

Clyde currently sit in eight spot having only picked up one point so far this season. They lost 2-1 at Bonnyrigg Rose last weekend.