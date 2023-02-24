In photos: Raith Rovers’ last nine games against Rangers

Raith Rovers go into their Scottish Cup quarter-final against Rangers on Sunday, March 12, looking to make it three cup tie victories in a row against the Old Firm giants, though they’ve not won a league game against them since 1970.
Those cup wins were by 2-1 away in February 2015 and 1-0 at home in April 2014.
Here’s how their last nine meetings went ...
1. Raith v Rangers
April 2, 2016, Scottish Championship: Raith Rovers 3, Rangers 3
Louis Longridge celebrating scoring Raith Rovers' first goal at Kirkcaldy's Stark's Park. James Craigen and Harry Panayiotou were also on target (Pic: SNS Group/Craig Foy)
2. Raith v Rangers
March 1, 2016, Scottish Championship: Rangers 2, Raith Rovers 0
Rangers goal-scorer Harry Forrester holding off Ross Matthews at Glasgow's Ibrox Stadium. Lee Wallace got the hosts' other goal (Pic: SNS Group/Paul Devlin)
3. Raith v Rangers
February 2, 2016, Scottish Championship: Raith Rovers 0, Rangers 1
Rangers' Barrie McKay holding off Aidan Connolly at Kirkcaldy's Stark's Park. The visitors' Andrew Halliday scored the game's only goal (Pic: SNS Group/Alan Harvey)
4. Raith v Rangers
September 5, 2015, Scottish Championship: Rangers 5, Raith Rovers 0
Rangers' Gedion Zelalem closing down James Craigen at Glasgow's Ibrox Stadium. Martyn Waghorn at the double, Lee Wallace, James Tavernier and Barrie McKay scored for the hosts (Pic: SNS Group/Roddy Scott)
