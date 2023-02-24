News you can trust since 1871
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
Raith Rovers' Craig Barr going up against Rangers' Kenny Miller during their sides' 3-3 draw at Stark's Park in Kirkcaldy in April 2016 (Pic: SNS Group/Craig Foy)

In photos: Raith Rovers’ last nine games against Rangers

Raith Rovers go into their Scottish Cup quarter-final against Rangers on Sunday, March 12, looking to make it three cup tie victories in a row against the Old Firm giants, though they’ve not won a league game against them since 1970.

By Darin Hutson
11 minutes ago
Updated 24th Feb 2023, 3:08pm

Those cup wins were by 2-1 away in February 2015 and 1-0 at home in April 2014.

Here’s how their last nine meetings went ...

1. Raith v Rangers

April 2, 2016, Scottish Championship: Raith Rovers 3, Rangers 3 Louis Longridge celebrating scoring Raith Rovers' first goal at Kirkcaldy's Stark's Park. James Craigen and Harry Panayiotou were also on target (Pic: SNS Group/Craig Foy)

Photo: SNS Group/Craig Foy

Photo Sales

2. Raith v Rangers

March 1, 2016, Scottish Championship: Rangers 2, Raith Rovers 0 Rangers goal-scorer Harry Forrester holding off Ross Matthews at Glasgow's Ibrox Stadium. Lee Wallace got the hosts' other goal (Pic: SNS Group/Paul Devlin)

Photo: SNS Group Paul Devlin

Photo Sales

3. Raith v Rangers

February 2, 2016, Scottish Championship: Raith Rovers 0, Rangers 1 Rangers' Barrie McKay holding off Aidan Connolly at Kirkcaldy's Stark's Park. The visitors' Andrew Halliday scored the game's only goal (Pic: SNS Group/Alan Harvey)

Photo: SNS Group/Alan Harvey

Photo Sales

4. Raith v Rangers

September 5, 2015, Scottish Championship: Rangers 5, Raith Rovers 0 Rangers' Gedion Zelalem closing down James Craigen at Glasgow's Ibrox Stadium. Martyn Waghorn at the double, Lee Wallace, James Tavernier and Barrie McKay scored for the hosts (Pic: SNS Group/Roddy Scott)

Photo: SNS Group/Roddy Scott

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
RangersOld Firm