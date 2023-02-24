Raith Rovers' Craig Barr going up against Rangers' Kenny Miller during their sides' 3-3 draw at Stark's Park in Kirkcaldy in April 2016 (Pic: SNS Group/Craig Foy)

In photos: Raith Rovers’ last nine games against Rangers

Raith Rovers go into their Scottish Cup quarter-final against Rangers on Sunday, March 12, looking to make it three cup tie victories in a row against the Old Firm giants, though they’ve not won a league game against them since 1970.