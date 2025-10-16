In pictures: 12 men who earned senior international recognition while with Raith Rovers

These men have represented a total of seven different countries.
1.
Harry Anderson (1 cap) vs Wales 0-0, at Celtic Park on February 28, 1914. Left-half made great impact for Raith after joining from Hibs in 1912. Photo: Submitted pic
2.
Bill Collier (1 cap) vs Wales 1-2, at Wrexham on February 4, 1922. Kirkcaldy-born star was first Raith player picked for Scotland. Photo: Submitted pic
3.
David Morris (6 caps) vs N.Ireland 1923, 1924, 1925, vs England 1924, 1925, vs Wales 1925. Morris was the only Raith player to captain Scotland. Photo: Submitted pic
4.
Willie McNaught (5 caps) vs Austria 1951, Wales 1951, N.Ireland 1951, 1955, England 1952. Left-back was never booked in 658 games for Raith Rovers. Photo: Submitted pic