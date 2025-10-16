Harry Anderson (1 cap) vs Wales 0-0, at Celtic Park on February 28, 1914. Left-half made great impact for Raith after joining from Hibs in 1912.placeholder image
Harry Anderson (1 cap) vs Wales 0-0, at Celtic Park on February 28, 1914. Left-half made great impact for Raith after joining from Hibs in 1912.

In pictures: 12 men who earned senior international recognition while with Raith Rovers

By Craig Goldthorp
Published 16th Oct 2025
The Fife Free Press this week reveals the 12 players in Raith Rovers’ history who have earned caps at senior international level while on the Kirkcaldy club’s books.

These men have represented a total of seven different countries.

Bill Collier (1 cap) vs Wales 1-2, at Wrexham on February 4, 1922. Kirkcaldy-born star was first Raith player picked for Scotland.

Bill Collier (1 cap) vs Wales 1-2, at Wrexham on February 4, 1922. Kirkcaldy-born star was first Raith player picked for Scotland. Photo: Submitted pic

David Morris (6 caps) vs N.Ireland 1923, 1924, 1925, vs England 1924, 1925, vs Wales 1925. Morris was the only Raith player to captain Scotland.

David Morris (6 caps) vs N.Ireland 1923, 1924, 1925, vs England 1924, 1925, vs Wales 1925. Morris was the only Raith player to captain Scotland. Photo: Submitted pic

Willie McNaught (5 caps) vs Austria 1951, Wales 1951, N.Ireland 1951, 1955, England 1952. Left-back was never booked in 658 games for Raith Rovers.

Willie McNaught (5 caps) vs Austria 1951, Wales 1951, N.Ireland 1951, 1955, England 1952. Left-back was never booked in 658 games for Raith Rovers. Photo: Submitted pic

