In pictures - East Fife v Dumbarton the last time out
East Fife host Dumbarton at Bayview on Saturday and we take a look back at the previous meeting in Methil.
Jim Duffy's visitors took a 2-0 lead against Darren Young's men, only for counters from Stewart Murdoch and Scott Agnew to rescue a point.
1. East Fife 2-2 Dumbarton
Stewart Murdoch's goal started the Fife fightback.
2. East Fife 2-2 Dumbarton
Fife striker Ryan Wallace.
3. East Fife 2-2 Dumbarton
Aaron Dunsmore causes problems for the Dumbarton defence.
4. East Fife 2-2 Dumbarton
The Dumbarton defence clear their lines.
