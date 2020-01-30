Aaron Dunsmore makes his way into the Sons box.

In pictures - East Fife v Dumbarton the last time out

East Fife host Dumbarton at Bayview on Saturday and we take a look back at the previous meeting in Methil.

Jim Duffy's visitors took a 2-0 lead against Darren Young's men, only for counters from Stewart Murdoch and Scott Agnew to rescue a point.

Stewart Murdoch's goal started the Fife fightback.

1. East Fife 2-2 Dumbarton

Fife striker Ryan Wallace.

2. East Fife 2-2 Dumbarton

Aaron Dunsmore causes problems for the Dumbarton defence.

3. East Fife 2-2 Dumbarton

The Dumbarton defence clear their lines.

4. East Fife 2-2 Dumbarton

