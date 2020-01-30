In pictures - East Fife v Dumbarton the last time out

Jim Duffy's visitors took a 2-0 lead against Darren Young's men, only for counters from Stewart Murdoch and Scott Agnew to rescue a point.

1. East Fife 2-2 Dumbarton Stewart Murdoch's goal started the Fife fightback. freelance Buy a Photo

2. East Fife 2-2 Dumbarton Fife striker Ryan Wallace. freelance Buy a Photo

3. East Fife 2-2 Dumbarton Aaron Dunsmore causes problems for the Dumbarton defence. freelance Buy a Photo

4. East Fife 2-2 Dumbarton The Dumbarton defence clear their lines. freelance Buy a Photo

View more